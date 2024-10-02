Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Grows By 7.7%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.9 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 1,090.55%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.