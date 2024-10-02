Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Increases By 7.4%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

