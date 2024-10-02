Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Increases By 7.4%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Arbe Robotics
