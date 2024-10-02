Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Drops By 6.1%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

ACLX opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,772.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $220,296.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,772.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,009,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Arcellx by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

