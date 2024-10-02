Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Declines By 5.2%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDRX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

