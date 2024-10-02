Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Declines By 5.2%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BDRX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.81.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
