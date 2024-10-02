Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Decreases By 7.9%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $1,955,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $8.27 on Tuesday, reaching $592.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,833. Chemed has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

