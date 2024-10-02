Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Declines By 5.7%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 245,800 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clearmind Medicine Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMND opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

About Clearmind Medicine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMND Free Report ) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 7.60% of Clearmind Medicine worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

