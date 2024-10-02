Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Declines By 6.5%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Get CONMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

CONMED Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CONMED has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of CONMED by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 149.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $6,480,000.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.