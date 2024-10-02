Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 6.6%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at CSP

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,371,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,667.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,169. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSP by 122.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSPI

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. CSP has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.