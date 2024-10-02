Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Rises By 7.7%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
Eurazeo stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.
Eurazeo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurazeo
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.