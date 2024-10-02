Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Rises By 6.2%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 41,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

