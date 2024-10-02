Short Interest in Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Rises By 6.5%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

GRUSF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million and a P/E ratio of 69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Grown Rogue International has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

