Short Interest in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Drops By 8.4%

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. 4,315,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

