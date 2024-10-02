Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Increases By 6.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSF stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

