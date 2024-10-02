Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

