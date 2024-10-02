StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $57.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.50 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

