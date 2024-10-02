Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $15.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, insider Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $712,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 38.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,628,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 450,833 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 176.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 58.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 24.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

