Stifel Nicolaus Increases GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $102.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

