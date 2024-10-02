Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 50,666 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 31,577 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

About Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

