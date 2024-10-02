StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.2 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
