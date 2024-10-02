StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Hold

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVRO

Nevro Trading Down 6.4 %

Nevro stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 490.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $8,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.