Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,324,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 3,149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
About Sumitomo Pharma
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.