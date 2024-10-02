Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,324,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 3,149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

