The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

