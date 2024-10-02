Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 6,000,000 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $126,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,582,388 shares in the company, valued at $622,709,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. Barclays upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

View Our Latest Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

