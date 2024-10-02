Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at $68,393,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,019 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,520 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

