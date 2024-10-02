Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 65,929 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average daily volume of 36,287 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,030,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 644.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,238,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. United States Oil Fund has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

