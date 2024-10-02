Truist Financial Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $28.66 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 2,966,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,286,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.