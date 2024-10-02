United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3 billion-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.9 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.20-$0.80 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 30.6 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.