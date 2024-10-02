VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.