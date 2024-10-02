VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.
VinFast Auto Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $11.79.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
