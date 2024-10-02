XOMA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
XOMA Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.
About XOMA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trade Like a Member of Congress With These 2 ETFs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- October’s Top 3 Stocks Revealed by MarketBeat’s MarketRank Tool
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.