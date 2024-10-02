Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

