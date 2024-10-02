Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Insider Activity at Zuora

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,833 shares of company stock worth $2,719,755. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.