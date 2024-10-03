AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.5 %

ABCL opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $729.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 463.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $68,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

