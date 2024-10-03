Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

