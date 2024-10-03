Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

