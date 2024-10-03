Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $69.56

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

