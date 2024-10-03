Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $36.92

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.91.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $3,812,077.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,790,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.