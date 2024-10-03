Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 304.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $51.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -1.01. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.61.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

