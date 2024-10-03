Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) versus Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Critical Survey

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -1,027.46% -113.75% -69.91% Annovis Bio N/A -876.22% -374.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Annovis Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and Annovis Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 1 1 3.50 Annovis Bio 0 1 4 1 3.00

Can-Fite BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 818.37%. Annovis Bio has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 301.91%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Annovis Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Annovis Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $667,000.00 10.40 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -1.09 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$56.20 million ($5.75) -1.45

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma beats Annovis Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies, an intravenous drug for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials, an orally administered drug to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

