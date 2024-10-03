Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.12. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 113,059 shares traded.
Specifically, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.19 million, a P/E ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 1.04.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 911.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
