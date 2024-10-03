Arnold Goldstein Sells 10,584 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 10,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $67,843.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,695.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $294.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.03 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Radiant Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,099,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.