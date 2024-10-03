Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.14.

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5396825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

