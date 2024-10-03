Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.81.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
