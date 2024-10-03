Bank of America Begins Coverage on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NAVI opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Navient has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

