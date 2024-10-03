Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,885,000 after buying an additional 541,575 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 34.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

