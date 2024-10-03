Benjamin Hohl Sells 2,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

