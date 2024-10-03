Benjamin Hohl Sells 4,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $75,210.00.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.09. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

