BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,948.37 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.89 per share, for a total transaction of 25,948.37. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,653,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 328,182,176.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,012 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.84 per share, for a total transaction of 126,910.08.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 15.85 and a 200-day moving average of 15.53. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

