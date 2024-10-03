BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 23,267 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,775,218 shares in the company, valued at $424,449,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BIGZ stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

