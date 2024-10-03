Block (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.34.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,125,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,635 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.